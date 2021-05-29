Put your wallets away: these are the billionaires behind the UEFA Campions League final

The “Cityzens” and “Blues” rosters together are worth approximately $ 2.195 million.

Photo: Francois Nel / AFP / Getty Images

The end of the UEFA Champions League 2021 It will star two English teams. Chelsea Y Manchester City they will dispute the long-awaited “Orejona“. However, behind these great clubs there are thunderous money investments who helped in the making of the teams. Roman Abramovich Y Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan They are the primary managers of these star-studded squads.

Some teams from the Premier League They changed radically with the arrival of new owners. The clubs had large injections of money that allowed them to make large hires and position itself economically in the market.

In this sense, the two clubs that will play in the final of the Champions League they are an example of it. Chelsea and Manchester City are clubs that currently have squads that demand large amounts of money. According to Transfermarkt, the value of both sets reaches $ 2,195 million.

Chelsea and Abramovich

In 2013, a Russian billionaire took 50% of the shares of the Stamford Bridge pool. With only $ 91.2 million, Roman Abramóvich began to make his way at Chelsea. Abramovich was born to a Jewish family, but remained orphan since the age of four. In this sense, his uncles assumed parental authority and he was raised in Moscow.

From a toy company to an oil company, the Russian billionaire was forming his fortune. In 2018, Forbes magazine made an estimate of his wealth and valued it at $ 11.7 billion, a figure that placed it among the 10 men with the most money in Russia.

Manchester City and Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The set of “Cityzens”They have gone through several opportunities in search of the Champions League final. Finally the opportunity was given to the set of Pep Guardiola. However, this would probably not be possible without the arrival of Al Nahyan to Manchester City.

Mansour is a billionaire Arab sheikh. His ambition and desire to take on new challenges led him to buy Manchester City in 2008. On that occasion, the English club cost $ 305 million, approximately. Without a doubt, this is a completely different figure than the value of the institution today.

Mansour bin Zayed is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. The Arab has invested in the club an amount approximately $ 1.5 billion, but this figure is not even close to his fortune from oil investments. Al Nahyan’s fortune is valued at $ 23.5 billion.

