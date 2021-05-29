Put your wallets away: these are the billionaires behind the UEFA Campions League final



The “Cityzens” and “Blues” rosters together are worth approximately $ 2.195 million.

Photo: Francois Nel / AFP / Getty Images

The end of the UEFA Champions League 2021 It will star two English teams. Chelsea Y Manchester City they will dispute the long-awaited “Orejona“. However, behind these great clubs there are thunderous money investments who helped in the making of the teams. Roman Abramovich Y Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan They are the primary managers of these star-studded squads.

Some teams from the Premier League They changed radically with the arrival of new owners. The clubs had large injections of money that allowed them to make large hires and position itself economically in the market.

In 2008, City Football Group, backed by UAE’s Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, bought Manchester City and has spent almost $ 3 billion on the club since. Manchester City is now just 90 minutes away from a #UCL final, the ultimate goal for the club which has eluded them for many years. pic.twitter.com/gtWAWlVFM9 – Walid Ziani (@ bylka613_) May 4, 2021

In this sense, the two clubs that will play in the final of the Champions League they are an example of it. Chelsea and Manchester City are clubs that currently have squads that demand large amounts of money. According to Transfermarkt, the value of both sets reaches $ 2,195 million.

Chelsea and Abramovich

In 2013, a Russian billionaire took 50% of the shares of the Stamford Bridge pool. With only $ 91.2 million, Roman Abramóvich began to make his way at Chelsea. Abramovich was born to a Jewish family, but remained orphan since the age of four. In this sense, his uncles assumed parental authority and he was raised in Moscow.

If all goes well at 5 pm Moscow time we will meet Román Abramovich on his yacht for the Grana pass pic.twitter.com/aZMkzCRXC8 – Alejandro Fantino (@fantinofantino) April 18, 2014

From a toy company to an oil company, the Russian billionaire was forming his fortune. In 2018, Forbes magazine made an estimate of his wealth and valued it at $ 11.7 billion, a figure that placed it among the 10 men with the most money in Russia.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 is one on the list of cars that English Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich collects pic.twitter.com/UwOEiJTGJK – Blindarte MX (@BlindarteMX) October 7, 2016

Manchester City and Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The set of “Cityzens”They have gone through several opportunities in search of the Champions League final. Finally the opportunity was given to the set of Pep Guardiola. However, this would probably not be possible without the arrival of Al Nahyan to Manchester City.

Either I donate from Manchester City, or Sheik: Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chegou ao Rio with his humble boat / house! pic.twitter.com/dPINQB9Ycd – M🅰️rconi (@marconigalo) June 12, 2014

Mansour is a billionaire Arab sheikh. His ambition and desire to take on new challenges led him to buy Manchester City in 2008. On that occasion, the English club cost $ 305 million, approximately. Without a doubt, this is a completely different figure than the value of the institution today.

#ManchesterCity | IT IS ALL PAYMENT The president of Manchester City (Sheik #Mansour) will pay the trip to the 6000 fans who go to Porto to see this historic event at the club, the #champions final. pic.twitter.com/haTmmHXQBA – AF Sports (@fontesarnold) May 18, 2021

Mansour bin Zayed is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. The Arab has invested in the club an amount approximately $ 1.5 billion, but this figure is not even close to his fortune from oil investments. Al Nahyan’s fortune is valued at $ 23.5 billion.

With information from Goal.

