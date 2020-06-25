A group of 156 Nicaraguans stranded in international waters, on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, for a little over four months, again requested, through video, that the government of Daniel Ortega allow them to enter the country to be with your families.

Nicaraguans, mostly Caribbean inhabitants of the country, explain that they have met all the requirements requested by the government to allow them to enter the territory, including the application of tests to detect Covid-19. The cruise company made them, and they are all in perfect health. As a result of the pandemic that has hit everyone, they are out of work.

“If you put your hand to conscience, please,” says one of the members of the Cruise when addressing Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo and the same chancellor Denis Moncada. «We are part of the Nicaraguan migrant population that has been stranded in international waters for more than three months. Today we are appealing to the conscience of the representatives of the Nicaraguan State to allow us entry into our country, “reads a message that they have also circulated.

Frustrated

In addition to the only ones on the Royal cruise ship, there are 93 others on a Carnival Cruiseline company ship, who were planning to enter the country last Friday, June 19, but the regime canceled the trip at the last minute, and without any explanation. According to a Carnival source, the entry of that crew is scheduled for June 29.

There is also another group of compatriots on the Princes Cruise Line; other than those on Cayman Island. Adelis Molina, sister of Wendy Molina, 43, who is in the Royal Caribbean, explained that everyone feels very frustrated, discouraged.

Despite the fact that the company has provided all the conditions, they feel as if they are in a prison. The information that Molina knows is that when they canceled the flight, they sent them an email with an alleged new travel date, July 13. However, they do not trust this information after all the unforeseen events, and without clear reasons why they do not let them in.

Molina explains that even some of his sister’s colleagues who did not have a problem with pressure, have presented high pressure disorders, and this is due, he considers, to the stress situation they are in.

“We all want to go back. Please, the government opens the doors for us and end this nightmare, “Wendy said, via video, aboard the Royal Caribbean, where they are only Nicaraguan, since the other workers have already been received in their countries of origin.

Molina was in the family commission that met with Mayor Gustavo Castro and Deputy Mayor Carla Martin, in Bluefields, last Monday. The officials requested eight days to communicate with the Foreign Ministry, and the relatives accepted. This 29 is supposedly expected to be among the Carnival crew, of which there is no certainty. If this were true, Molina insists on why wait until July 13, when those of the Royal Caribbean could enter the same dates.

“Furthermore they (the officials) told us that they are going to try to do everything possible, but that is not in their hands, it is in the hands of the chancellor, the president (…),” said Molina. He said that they will be sure that their relatives managed to enter the country until they are already in Managua, since they have changed the date of entry, for different reasons.

“This is how they have us for a long time, they set a date, then they change, and they say one thing, is that because of the Ministry of Health, there is always one that is,” he said.

«We need to return to our country. We need to go back to our families. We trust God that this will be resolved as soon as possible, as we have already been waiting a long time. All the workers from other countries are already on their land, only Nicaraguan workers continue to sail aimlessly on the high seas, “they conclude.