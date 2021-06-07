Put your computer at more than 500GB per second with this SSD for only 27 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The PNY CS900 SSD has a sequential read of up to 535 Mbps and a write speed of up to 500 Mbps. And it costs you only 30 euros!

Is your computer slow? You do not have money or desire to buy a new one? So, give it a second life with an SSD. These storage units are gradually displacing HDDs since they have a higher reading and writing speed, which makes them more expensive.

But it is not the case with this SSD, you have it at a very reasonable price. We talk about the SSD PNY CS900, a 240GB SSD that will give your computer a second life for very little. Specifically, for only 26.99 euros on Amazon.

This 2.5 “SSD is perfect for both your computer and your console. With SATA III connector it easily reaches 515 MB of read speed.

The PNY CS900 SSD It is the ideal solution to upgrade an SSD drive from HDD drive. It offers you everything you are looking for at a more than excellent price and is designed to replace your HDD easily and achieve faster boot times, both for your computer and applications, as well as a better system performance.

The CS900 has no moving parts and is very durable, as it is highly unlikely to fail. Has a sequential read up to 535 Mbps and one write speed up to 500 Mbps, which is said soon.

Have a low energy consumption, so its operation is too quiet. Users agree that both system and application startup speeds are vastly improved thanks to this SSD.

But it is not only valid for the computer. TYou can also use the CS900 on an Xbox One via USB 3.0, for example, and delight yourself with the loading times of your favorite games. You will see that the difference is abysmal and that you will be able to enjoy your games in less than 15 seconds.

So here you have a good opportunity to greatly improve the loading times of your computer, favorite programs or games and not have to wait any longer for them. You know, this SSD costs you only 26.99 euros, an excellent price for its benefits.

