Put WiFi Mesh at home with these cheap router packs that will solve your problems with the Internet | Technology

Get solved all the problems of your internet connection through mesh WiFi: an inexpensive and easy to configure system.

There is nothing more frustrating than being in your living room and having perfect WiFi coverage and speed, but as soon as you move to another room, whatever it is, your connection is lost, the speed drops or the coverage is minimal.

Most of the problems with your WiFi are usually solved with a better router, but if you are also losing coverage because your router is in a very remote point, mesh routers or mesh routers they are the simplest and cheapest solution.

These routers are placed in various parts of your house. One next to the router that your operator put, another in an intermediate point where the WiFi reaches well but if you move a little further you start to lose the connection.

The idea is that these routers repeat each other the wireless network increasing it at the same time. Losing speed is an unsolvable problem because the further you go from the source, the less speed you will have. That is a physical problem, but with mesh routers at least you will have good speed and full coverage.

These are some of the best mesh routers you can buy right now. We have to warn you that they are usually a slightly more expensive solution than buying a new router, but in the long run it’s a worthwhile investment.

Huawei Wi-Fi Q2 Pro

This WiFi Mesh router supports up to 15 satellites. It has an application from which you will control all aspects of your WiFi network.

One of the most interesting solutions in mesh networks is this one from Huawei that combines two technologies, on the one hand WiFi mesh and on the other a PLC system to transmit the internet through electrical wiring.

East Huawei WiFi Q2 Pro It is a solution that attempts by all possible systems to eliminate WiFi dead spots, at the same time that it broadcasts the internet through two different technologies.

It can be obtained for only 79 euros in the Huawei online store in router and satellite mode. But if you want more coverage, the router kit and 2 satellites will cost 119 euros.

TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh

This router system with WiFi Mesh will allow you to create a WiFi network that reaches every corner of your home without any interruption.

One of the best-selling mesh solutions on Amazon is this system TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh. It comes in either 2-router or 3-router configurations.

These monolith-shaped routers have dual band, 2.4 GHz up to 300 Mbps and 5 GHz up to 867 Mbps. It also has 1 Gigabit Ethernet points that allow you to connect other products without WiFi, such as desktop PCs or a media server.

The 2-router kit costs less than 99 euros on Amazon with free shipping and covers around 260 m², that is, perfect for a one-story home where the WiFi does not reach well.

If you have a multi-story home or a longer layout from the source of the WiFi network, then the 3-unit kit is a better choice because covers up to 370 m². It costs 129 euros on Amazon.

Amazon Eero

This ultra-compact WiFi router is compatible with WiFi AC and also with mesh networks if you have more than one. It can cover an area of ​​up to 140 m2.

The solution to end Amazon’s bad WiFi has a name: Eero. This company has a kit of mesh routers that are especially compact and that can go more unnoticed around your house.

They come in a kit of 3 units for 259 euros and that covers up to 460 m², or you can buy it unit by unit for 99 euros and that covers up to 140 m².

Very recently Amazon launched the version compatible with WiFi 6 whose price is 299 euros for the 3-unit kit and the unit for 109 euros for the extender or 149 euros for the main router. The best option to start is the router and extender kit for 239 euros.

It is compatible with both wireless bands and is a system that updates automatically with improvements and security patches. It also learns from the consumption that each device makes to automatically adjust to the bandwidth that it should give to each one.

D-Link COVR-1102

Mesh WiFi rotors system that replicates the internet connection to eliminate dead zones or with low speed. They have a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port and automatic network roaming when you move around your house.

A solution for bad mesh WiFi and on sale is this D-Link COVR. The solution of this company are small but powerful routers with a cube-shaped design that comes in a router and extender configuration for 60 euros or a router and 2 repeaters for 99 euros.

It is a solution that combines 2.4 GHz WiFi networks with a maximum speed of 300 Mbps and 5 GHz of about 800 Mbps.

Each unit has two 1 Gigabit Ethernet connections, allowing an extender to use a physical connection for maximum speed rather than repeating the original router’s WiFi signal.

They are compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google to control them. It can indicate changes in the network or check the security status of the devices among other options.

Tenda MW5S

Mesh WiFi system that allows you to increase the coverage and speed of your WiFi when you are further away from the main router. This kit covers up to 300 m².

An economical option that covers up to 300 m² are these routers in mesh Tenda MW5S and that comes in a kit of 3 units.

It’s a cheap option because 1 router and 2 extenders only cost 99 euros at Amazon, a better deal than most options in this store.

It has coverage of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless networks with a maximum combined speed of 1,200 Mbps, so they are normally reached up to 300 Mbps and about 860 Mbps respectively.

They also have 2 input and output 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports, perfect for receiving cable connection and extending the WiFi network.

