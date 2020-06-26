This delicious recipe will be the most delicious and simple dish that you can offer your family so that everyone can enjoy a rich and nutritious meal.

If you are rambling and do not know what protein to prepare for your next lunch, this recipe fits you like a ring because it is easy, fast and delicious and you will achieve it with a little effort.

Accompany with a rich salad and mashed potatoes and your meal will be complete.

What do you need?

4 chicken milanesas 1 cup of white wine 1 onion 2 branches of chives (scallions) 2 branches of leeks Garlic Butter Salt and pepper

How do you do it?

Step 1: soak the milanesas for 15 minutes with water and vinegar. Then wash with clean water, marinade with salt and pepper and reserve.

Step 2: In a frying pan place the butter, when it is melted add the finely chopped onion, leeks and chives and let them cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Then add the garlic and cook for a couple of minutes more.

Step 3: Place the chicken milanesas in the pan and let them brown on each side for about 7 minutes in total, add the cup of wine, cover and lower the heat to minimum power until the milanesas are perfectly cooked.

You can accompany this recipe with a rich mashed potato and a salad and accompany it with a glass of wine. We leave the dessert below.