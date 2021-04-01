put the new sports compact to the test

In the process of electrifying the brand, I cannot understand how the new Audi S3 still wearing a sticker C in its front glass, especially when there are wickers in the house to convert it, by means of a 48-volt microhybridization, not only into an ECO sports car, but into one of the few that, with its level of power and performance, are better “mimicked” in any type of use, even urban. Because if something continues to stand out in the S3 is your comfort and pleasure of use as a car for everything. Furthermore, the arrival of this technology could well justify the price increase – about 1,000 euros – compared to the previous generation, although in content, more than in the continent, the A3 is an improved car in terms of design, connectivity and digitization; That yes, you will have to take some time to admit that the change has really gone for the better, because the new screens do not seem to me, in terms of ease of use, a real step forward, especially when you still cannot support yourself one hundred percent in vocal commands.

Audi S3 2021: new electronics

What has not changed about the Audi S3 is its character, its innate ability to make you feel like a great driver at its controls due to its tremendous ease of driving and extremely high effectiveness., aspect in which the improved electronic integration in the chassis as a whole contributes: the new adaptive suspension – it looks like a cinema, by the way, and does not cost too much: € 1,025 -, the stability control – it has three possible modes -, the variable distribution of all-wheel drive – improved rear blade differential – and its parametric steering – now somewhat more direct than before. Also brakes —to achieve a slight steering effect by braking the two wheels inside the curve— and the engine and gearbox are now centralized by an electronic unit with greater power and speed of calculation capable of millimetrically adjusting each parameter so that at all times the Audi S3 can offer you the best chassis and engine performance in every situation, on every type of asphalt, for every driving style.

No, fear not; It is true that this car has never been one of those “mechanical” sports cars that connect you faithfully with the asphalt (remember that it is a very successful combination, if not the best, of luxury / sportsmanship in its category), but this new generation does not make driving artificial at all. Within what you already know is an S3, you will not only continue to feel it as a projection of your hands and feet, but also, you will notice a clear gain in agility of reactions —Do not look for it in a weight loss—, front end precision or cornering speed. The new all-wheel drive is the undisputed protagonist to make driving experience, as a sports car, more pleasant as it makes the rear train more participatory than ever. And no – I guess your eyes are already jumping out of their sockets – it’s not about the evolution that VW has mounted on its Golf R, with total disengagement of the front axle in its Drift mode— if not punctually it can now divert up to 100 percent of the cast to the rear axle, greatly contributing to the S3 being more reactive.

In case you are not catching me, what I want to tell you is that you will not be able to make its rear dance with gas like the Golf R, but by playing with the inertia of the car, rocking it … taking risks and destroying the tires, because the effectiveness of the S3 reaches its maximum expression in mode “brake, aim, turn and accelerate”, without further ado. To start with, the front end is much more incisive than before, it requires less sleight of hand on the steering wheel and you have less understeer, so you can put blind faith in it and forget about the car from your back to back, because if you drive fine —whether. more or less quickly—, the rear faithfully follows the steps and the marked rhythm. And if something, within limits, has not turned out as expected, the new driving assistants now correct in such a subtle and gentle way – first, mechanical elements come into play; then the truly electronic ones— that will make you believe that your good hands are the true protagonists. Of course, beware of excesses of confidence; We already commented on it in the test of the Cupra Formentor equipped with the same engine – by the way, a more voluminous SUV, but not much heavier – because the reactions can become violent if you do not have a minimum level of expertise and correct it properly. In this sense, it is worth noting that the S3 is a car with a flatter and more stable reaction “curve” and it is read with greater anticipation when you are moving near those treacherous limits.

The engine is still the same old cannon (in this case, a 2.0 TFSI turbo petrol with direct / indirect injection system of 228 kW / 310 hp of power and 400 Nm of maximum torque). The product evolution itself also leads to feeling a much more elaborate and refined product in terms of mechanical interlocking … Then there are the nuances. I would prefer a noise with more character, more ability to climb laps or even more punch up, but in terms of performance, power delivery or performance capacity, it is a round engine in any type of use and driving. Part of the objectives that, I understand, the brand pursues, have been achieved: although for little in absolute value – improving from limits is much more difficult. The performance is slightly better than before in all measurements, be it overtaking or pure acceleration, demonstrated its power with time and exit speed in the kilometer test starting from a standstill. However, in this new unit we have verified urban consumptions clearly higher than those of the previous generation, the average now being somewhat higher although, in any case, in line with its dynamic level.

Audi S3 2021: our conclusion

With more taste in design, quality, refinement or liking, with more digital content and, especially, security …, but for the good and for the bad it is the same S3 “as always”, moderate in the courteous and brave, fast and hyper effective, but with a dynamic performance accessible to a large public . By its balance, it remains the King among the Premium GTi.

