In addition to coffee there are other types of food that manage to provide much more energy, and also cause less damage to our body. Here we have prepared three delicious recipes with these properties. They are super easy to make!

April 19, 2020

As we well know, our main objective is to obtain the necessary energy to be able to finish with some task or activity that we are carrying out, and in order not to exhaust ourselves we choose to have a coffee, which ends up being very harmful to our body.

But no more, now you can get energy without fear of possible future consequences. Check out these recipes!

Delicious nori seaweed salad

Ingredients for nori seaweed salad:

150 grams of brown rice, 30 grams of spinach, 40 grams of lettuce, 20 grams of stripped nori seaweed, grated beets, julienned red pepper, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Process:

Start by cooking the rice until it is done, then combine all the ingredients and season to taste.

Ingredients for the green smoothie:

300 ml cold or warm water, 20 g of arugula, half a cucumber, 1 green apple, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds.

Process:

Mix each of the ingredients in the blender, and stop until you feel the texture that most pleases your palate.

Delicious green hummus toast

Ingredients for green hummus toasts:

2 slices of whole wheat bread, 200 grams of cooked chickpeas, 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of spirulina, 1 clove of garlic, half of an avocado, cut into slices, 1 tomato, chopped, half a chopped onion, 40 grams of sprouts alfalfa, 1 grated carrot, 20 grams sunflower seeds

Process:

Mix the lemon, the chickpeas, the garlic and the spirulina in the blender until you get a creamy consistency, then prepare the toasts and spread the hummus on top, at the end add the avocado, along with the tomatoes, the alfalfa sprouts, the onion and carrots.

As you can see each of the recipes is easier than the previous one, and also they will fill you with much more energy and healthy properties.

.