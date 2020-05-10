         Put order in your tabs and sessions organizing them by sessions with this very useful extension for Google Chrome

The tabs came to our browsers as a true blessing. No more walking around with a multitude of windows. All our open websites were just a click away in the same space. The problem? Accumulation.

The usefulness of tabs has ended up changing our habits and even our way of working or consuming content on the internet. Tell me which tabs you have constantly open and I’ll tell you who you are, we might say.

To help us with eyelash management an extremely useful extension is Session Buddy. Available in the Chrome Web Store, it’s a tremendously handy session and bookmark manager for countless reasons. And it is very easy to use.

Using Session Buddy in real life

Let’s focus on a common use that serves as an example. Let’s say you have two ways to use your computer: when you work with it (in a company or studying) and when you enjoy using it (dedicating it to leisure).

At First stage, in our browser we always keep open the tabs in which we have the professional email inbox, the calendar and an intranet. At second scenarioWe never close the Twitter tab, or the YouTube tab, or our personal email.

To avoid the hassle of having to open those tabs one by one every time we change scenery (or avoid leaving them open in a second window with the cost of resources that implies), we can use Session Buddy. We simply click on its icon with the tabs we want to save open, click Save to save and give a name to the session in question.

Once this is done, on the left side, our saved sessions will appear and we will simply have to click on them to see it, and then cClick on Open to choose how to open it again: if in the window that we did not find or in another. It is a very fast and effective way of leaving the browser as we wish for any situation.

This is one of many Session Buddy functions. The rest are these: recover open tabs after a crash or when our operating system restarts the computer, manage windows and open tabs in one place, organize saved tabs by topic, search open and saved tabs to quickly find what you are looking for, export tabs in a variety of formats suitable for emails, documents, and posts, as well as save or open a list of URLs from clipboard or file. The free extension is very complete.

Put order in your tabs and sessions organizing them by sessions with this very useful extension for Google Chrome