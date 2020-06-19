The musician Bruce Springsteen urged the president of the United States, Donald trump, to put on « a damn mask » when criticizing your government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. « The Boss » said that the trail of death that the coronavirus is leaving in the country hardest hit by the pandemic is « national disgrace. » « With more than 100,000 Americans dying in recent months and the empty and embarrassed response from our leaders, I just got mad, » Springsteen said. The musician addressed the president « by sending a (message) to the man sitting in the Oval Office. With all due respect, sir, show some consideration and care about your compatriots and your country. Put on a damn mask. »