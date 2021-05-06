Put lights on the brake calipers? Watch out for Brembo’s proposal

Few companies that have as much impact in an area as it does Brembo in braking systems. The Italian firm is a true benchmark and many car manufacturers turn to their discs and pads to ensure the highest quality and performance. They tend to stand out for their capacity for innovation, having shown reflective discs a long time ago, and now it is the turn of some brake calipers with lights that do not leave anyone indifferent.

His name is Brembo G Sessanta and they are a prototype of motorcycle calipers that have been made to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the brand. It is also almost half a century since they launched the first brake caliper On a motorcycle, in fact, this prototype is inspired by the lines of that 1972 caliper. At that time they were an inspiring creation and time has proved it right, as calipers and brake discs are present in practically all models. current cars and motorcycles.

Although going back to the G Sessanta, they represent a vision of what the future of mobility could look like and that is why they consist of the application of the LED technology in the caliper body. They already advance that it would be something applicable to all types of caliper, so they could reach the cars without any problem despite having a prototype that is exclusively for motorcycle. If in recent years the trend is to offer different colored brake calipers (remember not to paint them on your own), now a new window to customization opens.

Because the most attractive thing about the Brembo G Sessanta is that the user can choose the color you want when the vehicle is stationary thanks to the wireless connection with the mobile phone. It will serve to express your mood, enhance the style of the bike or adapt it to the surroundings. There would also be practical functions, as these brake calipers with LED lights would allow communicate with the user. An example would be to report on the status of the calipers themselves or of the vehicle, with the option of also easily locating it by emitting a courtesy light.

