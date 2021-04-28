Put an end to your problems with WiFi thanks to Xiaomi: its signal repeater, on sale for 10 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you notice that your WiFi connection reaches all areas of your house with the same force, it is very likely that you need a repeater like this one from Xiaomi that only costs 10 euros.

Depending on the layout of your home, the furniture or where you have placed the router, you will find some “dead zones” in rooms or corners. Spaces where WiFi does not reach the power with which it should. For this problem there are several solutions, but one of the simplest is the use of repeaters.

They are easy to use devices, small in size and it costs very little to put one or more scattered around the house. This Xiaomi model, for example, was already quite cheap, but with this offer it has a very low price.

This repeater allows you to expand your home WiFi signal and has a capacity of up to 300 MB per second. It has a power outlet and can be configured very easily from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

In the MediaMarkt online store, you can buy a Xiaomi Extender Pro for 10 euros. The offer has reduced the price by 33%. Although it has shipping costs, the best thing is that you can get it cheaper if you decide to go to the nearest store to pick it up on your own.

By connecting it to the electrical current, its two antennas extend the WiFi signal emitted by the router in a radius of between 80m2 and 150m2 with more power than you got before. So you can cover several “dead zones” when buying two or more repeaters.

Once configured with the Xiaomi Mi Home application, this repeater offers a transmission speed of 300 MB per second in any corner of your house. From the application you can also control other parameters or deactivate it when you don’t need it.

Do you want to improve the coverage and speed of your home Wi-Fi signal? Here you will find a selection of the best routers of 2021 by price range.

Now that we spend more time at home, studying, teleworking or spending leisure time with HD videos, music streaming and online games, these types of devices can be of great help and take advantage of the connection from one room to another without noticing failures. Although for now only works with 2.4 GHz networks.

It is a simple model, enough to improve that corner where you do not have the same signal as in the rest of the house. For 10 euros it is a economic, easy and fast solution with which to say goodbye to the most common WiFi problem.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.