Put Alexa at home for less than € 20 with this Amazon smart speaker that is now at a bargain price | Technology

Smart speakers are diversifying, with models that improve in terms of sound quality and others that opt ​​for somewhat more compact sizes, as well as prices that are increasingly lower.

Amazon is gradually expanding its catalog of speakers, and does so not only with successive generations of the Echos, but also by adding some “different” models. One of them is the Echo Flex, which has been on sale for two years and which covers some of the shortcomings of its older brothers.

Is about a smart speaker with Alexa but more versatile in size than the others, and above all with a feature that comes in handy in the bathroom and kitchen: it has no cable but is directly connected to the socket. The best of all is its price, which at times like now that it is on sale stays at only 19.99 euros.

This new Amazon Echo connects to a power outlet without the need for cables, directly. It has a speaker, microphone and an LED light that tells you if Alexa is listening to you or not.

Obviously, there are things that designers have had to give up, such as sound of the quality that the Echo Dots or Echos show, although it is still more than enough for small rooms.

In any case, for the price that it has little more you can ask, especially if you already have other smart speakers at home with Alexa, in which case you may want to have one in the kitchen or bathroom without having to spend 40 or 50 euros.

With USB charging and without cables

This Echo Flex, which we have been able to test for analysis, is less bulky than other options. There are no dangling wires nor do you have to find a bracket to place it in the bathroom.

It is its main advantage, although there are also others, such as USB charging (at 7.5W of power) for devices such as mobile phones, smart watches or toothbrushes.

It has the two physical buttons that allow you to mute the microphone or activate the “private mode” so Alexa stops listening to you, like all other Amazon smart speakers.

