Pussy Riot is a feminist collective of Russian origin that has been in charge of demonstrating and making strong social and political criticism through music. And not only in their country of origin, where they have faced justice (some of their members were deprived of their liberty for some years), but throughout the world.

For example, Pussy Riot during her presentation at the 2019 Ceremony Festival in Mexico, they made a protest on stage where they mentioned “Femicidal State” and allowed activists against gender violence to make a strong speech to ask the authorities for concrete actions for the high number of femicides.

In this way, they could not be indifferent to the situation of violence, specifically police brutality during social protests in Latin American countries such as Chile, a country that has been on alert since the end of 2019, sparking worldwide controversy over cases of violence against civilians during protests of inequality and corruption.

Pussy Riot joined with Parcas, Dillom and Muerejoven for the release of “1312”, a song inspired by the 2019 protests in Chile, which were more of a social outbreak since the cost of public transportation went up. It all started with some concrete actions in public transport that turned into demonstrations in big cities such as Santiago, the capital.

Chile decreed a state of emergency, and therefore, military personnel were deployed in the streets and police groups to stop the demonstrations, which ended in strong acts of violence. against civilians and activists who were condemned by the international community, as they meant high degrees of police brutality that have been compared to the times of dictatorship.

And where does “1312” come from?

The key message of Pussy Riot’s “1312” and this release, is questioning the authorities why the police and the army is capable of attacking activists, innocents and the people in general in demonstrations, for example, but he is unable to find a missing woman, and at the same time, a rapist or femicide.

“We want to show solidarity with our Latin American sisters, brothers and allies or binaries that they continue to fight for their rights, giving their faces daily to the dangers of being silenced and those in power“Reads a Pussy Riot press release.

In this they declare the problems and solutions in violation of people’s rights seeking to improve social and political conditions in Latin America. This is how it reads:

PROBLEMS

Police forces are very violent against protesters. The police are not protecting the people, as they should be, and are instead being used by the elite to silence social movements and prevent the status quo from being threatened.

Police forces are ineffective when it comes to fighting real crimes like femicides and activist killings such as the case of Marielle Franco in Brazil, or kidnappings as the case of the 43 missing students in Ayotzinapa, Mexico. They are also ineffective in combating the domestic violence that plagues this part of the world so much.

Many police officers are corrupt and serve the interests of those in political power and economic.

SOLUTIONS

Refocusing the police forces towards the protection of civilians, and away from the behavior of oppression and violent suppression of our right to express ourselves and ask for what our communities need.

We are here so that the police take responsibility for each act of violence against civilians. Nothing should go unnoticed.

We demand that if the police show up at a demonstration, it be there to respectfully and peacefully protect our right to express ourselves freely.

We are the most, the police, the least. We are with our protesting sisters and brothers from Chile, we are women who want to be safe while We march for our rights alongside The Theses. We express our solidarity with our Argentine, Chilean, Mexican, Colombian, Brazilian, Peruvian sisters and all Latin American women who fight on the streets for their right to own their body and reproductive system but they only get police sticks in response.

Police forces in Latin America and Russia urgently need to be re-educated to focus its resources and effort on protecting the rights of women, the LGBTQ + community and different capacities.

What do you think of these proposals for solutions by the Pussy Riot collective?