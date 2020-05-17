The Spanish studio Resistance Studio gives us a short but fun adventure called Pushy and Pully in Blockland. A game where our protagonists land on a planet full of blocks and aliens, where only puzzles are overcome we can get out.

A game of those

Now that the nostalgic and retro is so fashionable, Pushy and Pully in Blockland It allows us to relive a bit of those adventures of yesteryear, with an 8-bit section and classic point-based gameplay and kill enemies, both alone and in company.

The mechanics are very simple, to overcome the level we must throw cubes and crush enemies against the edges of the stage. Each cube has a figure and by joining three of the same figure in line, they become a special cube. Options are pump, movable bucket or diamond. The latter delivers points and does not affect enemies.

To complicate matters a little more, time plays against us, like some enemies that move around the place randomly or firing one projectile or another. We also have timeless levels, where logic plays a main role and I must admit that they are the ones that I liked the most.

The fun is short-lived

Pushy and Pully in Blockland It has approximately 50 levels, which may sound like a lot, but on paper they feel like few, since the game can be overcome in a couple of hours. The biggest challenges are in the final bosses, but nothing that can’t be handled with a little ingenuity and patience.

Controls also have their downside, as they are not very polished to say. It is very difficult to get the character to rotate on its axis, without moving sideways. This always ends in certain death, if, for example, we are facing a cornered enemy and simply want to turn.

Nonetheless, Pushy and Pully in Blockland is a fun game. It reminded me a lot of Bomberman and also some online three games, so popular now on mobile devices, like Grindstone. In fact I think that this title may have a good niche in these platforms.

Conclusions

Pushy and Pully in Blockland is a fun game that brings back memories of classic games like Bomberman, but that falls short in terms of duration and is affected by its poorly polished control, which at times frustrates. However, I think it is an interesting and entertaining proposal.

Surely the game could be better exploited on mobile platforms, adding new content periodically and thus extending the life of a title, which despite the fun seems short enough. [65]