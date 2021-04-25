Push your kids to achieve their dreams, not yours!

Two things made me think of the functional family. The death of the husband of the Queen of England and a Netflix series called “The Baker and the Beauty.” Starting with the second is easier. It is a Latino family, if that can exist. If something differentiates a person from England from a Latina, it is precisely what family therapists call “closeness-distance”.

It does not mean that the English or North Americans do not love their children, parents, grandparents or uncles … What is clear is that they do not express their emotions or their feelings. Therefore, they are more distant, less expressive, much more sparing, quiet and cold.

Latinos are more affectionate, expressive and close. Why is this important? As we know, extremes meet, and both are bad. Being so close to loved ones can cause when we get married, we believe that loving the old family is above loving the new.

As I never tire of repeating, children must “divorce” their parents in order to have a successful marriage and a functional family. This does not imply abandoning them and just dedicating ourselves to the new family. But it won’t be easy. Loyalty binds us and we often question to which side we should give more, and when.

In “The Baker and the Beauty”, the mother and father do not let their children grow up; they decide for them and assign them their jobs in the future. For example, the oldest son will have to forget his dreams and take care of the bakery when the father gets old. That puts the boy at a crossroads. Those wonderful parents, who have given me so much, deserve to be abandoned?

And here the first rule of a family that works is broken: we must push our children to be free, to pursue their dreams, not ours! Being great parents means giving the world independent children who contribute to society. You don’t get hugging so hard, because a hug like this “suffocates.”

What happens in the Royal Family, not only in England, is that there is so much rigidity and distance that it does not work. Decisions are made from the moment the poor children are born. And so it is impossible to have emotionally healthy people. Distance is your rule. And the “what will they say” and how it affects the crown, is more important than affection, bond and emotional support. Don’t copy it, because it doesn’t work.

http://www.NancyAlvarez.com