Push for research on the birthplace of Christopher Columbus: was he Basque, Galician, Mallorcan … or not even Spanish?

Scientific research on the origin of Christopher Columbus, paralyzed 16 years ago waiting for a technological advance already available, faces its final stretch with the study of the DNA of the skeletal remains attributed to the discoverer and two of his relatives, which could be ready by October 12.

This was announced this Wednesday at a press conference by José Antonio Lorente, professor of Forensic Medicine at the University of Granada and director of the multidisciplinary team that, with the help of five genetic identification laboratories in Europe and America, will try to shed light on the origin of the navigator, around which several theories circulate, although the most widespread and internationally accepted is that it was Genoa (Italy).

It will be in two or three weeks when the DNA analysis of the skeletal remains of Christopher Columbus, his son Hernando and his brother Diego will begin, with the claim, Lorente explains, that in about eight weeks the first results will be obtained, which will be generated progressively until the conclusions are presented, if possible, on October 12, Hispanic Day. All this will be recorded in a documentary film and a miniseries co-produced by TVE and Story Producciones.

This research, initially promoted by the historian Marcial castro, started in 2002; The following year the remains of the discoverer and his relatives were exhumed from the Cathedral of Seville and it was not until 2005 when the extraction of the first batch of analysis was concluded, at which point the researchers decided to paralyze the study because the technology with the What was counted then was not “efficient” enough.

“We were spending many grams of bone to get very little information”, Lorente has detailed. Therefore, they came to the conclusion that it was best to preserve the pieces while waiting for a new generation technological advance that now, sixteen years later, has already occurred, which will allow a “drastic” improvement both in the extraction of DNA from bones (higher quantity and quality) as in the subsequent analysis.

The material available for analysis is the following: four pieces of Christopher Columbus bones the size of an almond; another seven – one of them a tooth – from his son Hernando, and finally twelve bone fragments from his brother Diego. The previous genetic studies carried out between 2004 and 2005 on the relationship of the bones of these three people preserved in the Cathedral of Sevilla they gave “positive results”.

“That does not mean a totally conclusive result. The data pointed to a father-son and brother-brother relationship (…) From there we have to increase the information generated so that these positive results become definitive conclusions,” he clarifies.

But the ultimate goal of this study is to confirm the origins of Columbus: “It is mostly accepted that it is from Italy, we do not doubt it, but we can throw objective data that can be interpreted by historians to reach one conclusion or another “, has advanced Lorente, who has referred to the theories defended by other Colombian scholars that point to a Galician, Portuguese, Valencian, Basque or Majorcan origin, among others.

And DNA could provide information to rule out or support one or another theory, the project director has reported. In order for the final conclusion to be as reliable and corroborated as possible, they will participate in the process five laboratories, two of which – one from Florence and one from the United States – will work independently and in isolation.

Two other laboratories, one in Rome and one in Mexico, will also support the study, while the team will also have timely contact with a fifth center specialized in genetic identification, so that when all have completed their work they will collate the data obtained by each one. from them.

Lorente admits that there are “a priori limitations”: “it is not certain that we can obtain DNA from all bones in sufficient quality and quantity to be able to reach a conclusion”.

“What we are not going to do is force the circumstances to avoid that this can lead us to a wrong conclusion and some time later someone can say that what was done in Granada was badly done, “said the director of this scientific team, which already considers the study” historic “whatever the final result.

Andrés Luque, executive producer of the TVE Culture channel, has underlined the growing interest among public opinion in science. For the rector of the University of Granada, Pilar Aranda, the method used to carry out this study, whose estimated budget is 30,000 euros, highlights “the rigor that should govern all interdisciplinary research.”