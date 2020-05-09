It seems that the quarantine brings us quite pleasant surprises, which make us think that not everything is lost these days. Before coronavirus was a global issue, Maynard James Keenan with Tool was planning a huge tour to promote their latest record material, but in full quarantine the vocalist revived Puscifer.

Since 2015 with the release of the album, Money shot, this project continued giving some shows in much of the world, and stopped when their leader returned with the progressive rock band. Now to the surprise of many They are back with a song that seems to be ad hoc with the situation we are going through thanks to COVID-19.

The name of this song – curiously – is “Apocalyptical” –, which begins with the sound of quite timid drums, but as the theme progresses, these percussions intensify. Upon reaching the choir, distorted guitars come together to give more weight to the voices of James Keenan and Carina Round, who sing a bleak and sarcastic lyrics.

In an interview for Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Keenan explained that this song had come out in these confined days, who somehow forced himself to finish it and take out in it all the feelings that being locked up for so long represent for him. He also mentioned that this is the he started recording on his wife’s birthday with Muse’s Matt Bellamy himself.

As if this were not enough, Puscifer also released the video for “Apocalyptical” directed by the band and studio Meats Meier., which is inspired by the pandemic. The video clip starts with a skateboarder skating the streets of Los Angeles wearing a protective suit against hazardous materials.

The images of this strange character are mixed with others from Maynard James Keenan singing the song with Carina, and some more of the global situation of the coronavirus, like the famous representation of COVID-19, people walking with masks and shots of cities that are completely empty. In their own way, the gang shows us its own vision of the pandemic.

Puscifer’s new album – according to Maynard – will arrive in the autumn of 2020. But while we wait for it to be released and have more details, check below the video of “Apocalyptical”:

