Purus Marine Announces Agreement to Acquire Offshore Wind Services Operations Vessel

LONDON, July 08, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Purus Marine, an offshore holding company that owns environmentally advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, today announced an agreement to acquire a large offshore wind utility operations vessel (SOV) . The SOV is currently under construction and will be delivered directly on a multi-year time charter to a leading European renewable energy company, starting in early 2022. The SOV is a hybrid electric vessel offering the best environmental performance in its class and is ‘zero emission ready’, with future options for larger batteries / loads and fuel cells. A major Norwegian shipowner and manager will provide technical and commercial services for the SOV.

“This environmentally advanced SOV is well aligned with our mission to decarbonize the maritime industry, not only to achieve carbon emission reductions today, but also with the potential to operate with zero emissions in the future,” says Julian Proctor, CEO of Purus Marine. “We are proud to supply this essential marine infrastructure equipment to support offshore renewable energy generation,” adds Proctor.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement to acquire our first SOV, which is the first step towards achieving Purus Marine’s goal of owning a world-leading fleet of SOVs serving the offshore wind industry.” comments Svein Engh, Senior Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors of Purus Marine. “This is just the beginning, as Purus Marine expects to make further acquisitions in the offshore wind sector, as well as other offshore sectors, over the next year,” Engh concludes.

Purus Marine is a maritime holding company that owns environmentally advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, long-term contracted by high-quality end-users. The company serves a wide variety of maritime sectors, including industrial shipping, short sea shipping, ferries, offshore wind and environmental recovery. Purus Marine is committed to supporting the maritime industry’s transition to a sustainable, carbon-free future through ship ownership and infrastructure equipment that reduce carbon emissions and ocean pollution. More information in www.purusmarine.com.

