Pursang is back: novelty and proof

There are bikers who are from Ducati, Honda, Montesa or Bultaco, two or four cylinders, Yamaha or Kawasaki, Márquez or Rossi, Jerez or Montmeló. This Pursang has landed to break down prejudices, for those who want a little bit of everything, for nihilists on two wheels; those who don’t believe in biker dogmas. Those who would go into this or that, who have no prejudices because there can be no judgments. We warn you that no matter how dogmatic you are, in a lifetime it is enough to think that and the opposite.

The Pursang takes its name from the legendary motocross Bultaco, it is a reinterpretation of what its designer, lover of the mythical model, understands that a Bultaco Pursang would have been in the future. Jim Palau Rives, has restored several classic Pursang, knows the classic field motorcycle perfectly, he loves the Dirt track and when you ask him, what does your Bultaco Pursang have? It really is an idea, a design of how I think that would be that model so beloved today. Do not expect it to sound two times, for that dear readers, there is already the 1965 and later. This is something else.

Do not look for a motorcycle like the classic one, this is an interpretation of how the Bultaco Pursang would have evolved

The future, if the UFOs do not come to teach us another source of energy, is electric. This Pursang e track is electric, some parts of the motorcycle, due to their complexity, have been designed and printed with 3D technology. Except for the engine, of Bosch origin, everything else is Made in Spain. It has a range of 120 km, takes 120 kilometers per hour, weighs 147 kilos, and in 6 hours you will have it fully charged.

The use that can be given to the motorcycle is mainly urban given the autonomy, its image resembles a futuristic dirt track, it has two finishes; the standard and another with carbon finishes.

Live

Its size is contained and its height to the ground, of just over 800 mm, makes it a good motorcycle to “row” in the city. When mounting it feels light, manageable, the intermittent and gear drive plastics seemed somewhat improvable, the start-up very intuitive. There are several driving modes, which have to do with the power and acceleration curve. I was riding in all of them, in the two most powerful ones, the motorcycle has a very good reprise, you will already know that one of the characteristics of electric motorcycles is that since they have less friction, the accelerations are usually brilliant. The TFT box reads well, it indicates speed, autonomy, driving mode. You can connect your mobile with the app.

The transmission is by chain, it gives it a very nice retro touch, but as Jim himself commented, it makes it produce more sound than necessary. If that is true, that demanding the fist, the sound is tangible, especially because it is sharp, on the other hand, that sound that you may not like, will serve to warn pedestrians and drivers of your presence. The bike is comfortable and manageable. The front end has a fork that seemed scarce, in fact, in one of the stops to take photos, I ran my finger over it in case it had a damaged seal. For the brakes it relies on some J Juan brakes, the front disc has generous dimensions although the bite seemed not very progressive, the caliper seemed somewhat small, however, in an emergency braking it has forcefulness. The rear disc seemed small to me and the braking level was not at the level of the front end. The shock absorber seemed good to me, hard, it absorbed speed bumps well, potholes, it was stable. This Pursang E track would be a very good companion for the city, most of them for these urban bikes, you opt for design and price.

You already know the design, an electric one reminiscent of the Dirt Track and with a mythical name. Both Jim and Oriol gave a very smart perspective on this bike. Right now it is not a secret, that there is still a lack of infrastructure and technology so that electric motorcycles can be compared with a combustion one, beyond ecology. However, all this is growing by leaps and bounds. So that you understand the simile. Do you remember the first mobiles? big, heavy, without much autonomy and with a price not for everyone. Well, with the electric motorcycle nowadays the same thing can happen.

Taking into account the price of electric motorcycles, quality / price and with an exclusive touch, it will be a good purchase

The price of this Pursang E Track is around eight thousand something for the standard and twelve thousand for the carbon one. Does it seem expensive to you? of course, you are comparing it to a gasoline motorcycle and they are something else. If we take a look at other electric motorcycles, the Seat 125, which is a Scooter, starts at almost 5,000 euros. The Zero brand, more established than Pursang, that we remember almost was born, the cheapest is 17,000. That is, if you like electric motorcycles, this Pursang E track has a very good price quality.

Its biggest but is the price and the autonomy. Regarding autonomy, if you want to go to work with her, which is 30 kilometers away and go home, no problem. If you need a motorcycle to enjoy a weekend route, this Pursang is not your motorcycle at the moment. Regarding the price, taking into account that its use will be urban, you have other very elegant motorcycles as well. You can take it with the carnet to 1 or with the car if you are more than 3 years old. For you to do the scale, this Pursang E Track is equivalent in size to a 400cc motorcycle. This is the first electric motorcycle that has wanted to look like that, a motorcycle, in fact it bears the name of a great motorcycle. Other options, such as the Super Soco, being also a great mobility alternative, seem less motorcycle, they seem more bicycles. In design, in components, in shapes.

Motorcycles that you can take with the A1 license have a bottle, but they can enter into direct competition, without being the same, the Brixton, the Mash and all that new batch of low-cylinder, retro-style motorcycles and A1 license.

Compared to a traditional motorcycle, price and autonomy are its biggest cons. In its favor, ecology and exclusivity with a retro touch.

Its biggest pro is that you can recharge it in a plug, that you will carry something different around the city, that you will have a brand focused on you, to give you an idea, the Pursang team, after the test, had a visit to a client in Paracuellos who enjoyed an E Track. You take care of the environment and above all, you jump into the future. Already put, with the beginning of the article, you may not even be a nihilist of the two wheels and also have your own creed; that of the e bikes. If you are not of that creed, do not forget that the creators of this Pursang also know what the mythical two-stroke Bultaco is. A motorcycle made by a motorcycle lover.

