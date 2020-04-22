There are records that are already part of us, either because of the songs it contains or because of the mystique that is in it. In case of Prince Rogers Nelson – best known to everyone as Prince – was special. Because, perhaps without knowing it or with all the faith in the world, he gave us the best album of his career and the one that marked it completely, Purple Rain.

In 1984 Prince was at an interesting time in his career. He had the desire to innovate and, to take his sound to a higher level, but above all, if he figures within the music industry. So the recording sessions for Purple Rain began. From the start there was a radical change, for the first time in his career, the musician credited his band The Revolution for the songs they wrote with him.

But beyond receiving recognition for his work and that all the songs are composed by himself Prince, let the musicians take hold and contribute ideas so that the songs had a different direction. A new sound perspective. The change began to be felt with a very simple action: record some songs at a live concert; something that legendary music had never done.

To do this, they took advantage of a presentation at the First Avenue Club in Minneapolis, the musician’s hometown, to record “I Would Die 4”, “Baby I’m a Star” and the song that would give this album its name. Later, Prince would enter the studio to reissue the tapes and modify them to have a better sound and match the recording level that would have Purple rain.

The disc opens with “Let’s Go Crazy”. Synthesizers, super identifiable of the time, are heard while Prince tells us before he enters the drums and the other instruments what for him would be the definition of enjoying the moment. A chaotic and danceable beginning; even the song made it to the top of the charts. Although you feel a sonic change, the musician maintained the essence of his sound, R&B; to which he added a lot of the rock that was being made at the time, along with funk and synthesized dance rhythms.

Take me with you it was a collaboration between him and the singer Apollonia Kotero, who also appears in the film. One of the best songs found on the album is “Computer Blue”, It shines with synthesizers that blend perfectly with very faint guitar arrangements. Then would follow the brilliant “When Doves Cry”, where the musician experimented the most; without a bass to set the beat along with the kick drum and various keyboards followed up on Prince’s stupendous voice.

All of that was more than enough to create an almost psychedelic atmosphere. As a curious fact, this song was written for a sequence of the tape, and ended up being one of the most successful of the decade according to Billboard.

“I Would Die 4U” it is a departure from the rest of the album and is a hymn with repetitive rhythms and a chorus riddled with synthesized sounds. The piece of music is abruptly cut into Baby I’m A Star, a composition designed for a show environment; with theatrical lyrics and a beat that is repeated strongly.

The perfect closure would come with “Purple Rain” here we can see the artist, the purest Prince. In this song the musician delves into his influences from blues and funk, where the guitars steal the limelight, which we could call the heart of this piece. It is from those six strings that the epic is born, which closes this work with a sensation of energy that breaks everything we had previously heard. This song became one of the singer’s classics and, perhaps in May, his career success..

The next year, Prince received 5 Grammy Awards for this great album and won an Oscar for the film.. After this release, the singer said that he would no longer tour or music videos, but the repercussions of this album went beyond that; It all ended with the separation between the musician and The Revolution.

With Purple Rain, Prince got away with it. Musically he gave us one of the jewels of the 80, –Rated by Rolling Stone as the second best album of the decade–; but he exalted him as the magic figure that used extravagant electric guitars. Purple rain is the album that defined not only an era in music history, it also ended up consecrating the man who would become a legend. The best album in Prince’s career.