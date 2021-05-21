Purple Lips Might 100% Be the Move – ‘Cosmo Queens’ 2021 Best of Purple Lip Looks Part 1

When deciding on a lip look, purple might not be the first color that comes to mind. Don’t fear! Here’s some content that will convince even the most hesitant to give purple a try. The professional queens Brita Filter, Monique Heart, and Shea Couleé all had moments on Cosmo Queens where they made this lip shade pop.

For Brita, a deep shimmery gloss was the way to go. It looked so bomb against the glittery orange dress she wore, which makes me think that adding a purple lip to bright, bold ‘fits is a pretty great idea for the summertime. Monique Heart went with a matte vibe, but rather than going all the way through with the purple, she used this color as a sort of liner for the pink center of her lips 🤯. Notes have been taken Ms. Heart. Finally, Shea Couleé really took on a metallic purple vision, and pulled it off flawlessly. That paired with the rhinestone beauty mark she applied took her final ensemble to new levels of creativity.

Check out this full video to witness the greatness of these Cosmo Queens!

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

