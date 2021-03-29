Purple eye! Kimberly Loaiza hid her gaze with glasses | Instagram

The young musical artist Kimberly Loaiza again became a trend because her admirers whom she calls cute with a lot of affection, were aware of her health, this because in a video that was shared recently it was stated that she had one of her black eyes.

It was through a video that was shared recently (about an hour ago) on the YouTube channel called Es Neta, a channel dedicated to sharing the most random news of entertainment related to youtubers.

The title of the video is: “Before they delete it! Is it confirmed that if they hit Kimberly Loaiza in the face?”, the news was shared from minute 6:25, we will share it with you right away.

Kimberly Loaiza is the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja who like her is also a great celebrity in Latin America thanks to her popularity in music and social networks.

Also read: They claim Juan de Dios Pantoja was unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza

Since they began their relationship to date they have been involved in several scandals and it seems that today a new one has come to light, to mention that someone put a hand on La Lindura Mayor, at the beginning of the video it is shared another of a few seconds where you can see Juan de Dios recording and with Kim next to him but not very close together.

The place where he is is his room, they are both sitting on the bed and other people can be seen, the place is a bit dark so it is not perfectly distinguished however, something that is immediately noticeable is that when you turn a bit The Biggest Cuteness you can see that her left eye has something very dark underneath.

It should be remembered that Kimberly loaiza gave birth to her second child a little over a month ago and they already had a little princess named Kima, who is just over a year old and like any child is quite playful and sometimes does not measure his strength.

It may interest you: How to download a voice message from the PC in WhatsApp?

So there is a possibility that it was Kima who hit her without realizing it, as happened a long time ago when she was playing, she threw herself on that occasion, it was Kim who hurt her with one of her nails, clarifying that it had not been with intention.

In her most recent video the interpreter of “Turn off the light“He appeared throughout it with glasses that he never took off, this for several Internet users was something strange because it seems that it was the first time that he appeared like this.

Also read: Bewitched! Chespirito’s ghost prevents his house from being sold

When they recorded this video, there was still a month left for Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza to give birth to her second child, the suspicions according to the Es Neta channel began on March 25, the day the video of Kim Loaiza was shared in her own channel, a rumor that for two months had already been around the Internet.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

So far the video has 3,750 views and 60 comments of which several were upset because the news was not something new, they immediately let them know because by drawing attention and not sharing anything new was something that they disliked it.

Now nobody can wear dark glasses because they already think she was beaten, “wrote a netizen.

Surely the most logical explanation was that inadvertently Kima hurt her while playing, this happens often and whoever has children or young nephews will understand, because apparently it is something very normal and perhaps at some point it would have to happen.