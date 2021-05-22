Purists, breathe easy: the next Honda Civic Type R will continue to have manual transmission

We fear that current times will further depress an automotive sector capped in almost every way courtesy of legislation that wants to end pollution. This objective has led to the gestation of bland, aseptic and soulless cars, although firms such as Honda are determined to show that the end does not justify the means, and they do so with models such as the Honda Civic Type R.

The Japanese firm has polished its most faithful samurai generation after generation to the point of obtaining a pairing in which sensations are combined with respect for the environment, and if you don’t believe me you can check it out in this video courtesy of my colleagues David Clavero and Daniel Valdivielso. However, Contemporary car trends keep the most ardent Civic Type R lovers on their toes, who wonder over and over to see what will happen to the next installment.

But you can breathe easy, purists. And is that Honda will not mitigate under any circumstances its Honda Civic Type R, variant that does not give up in the face of altercations against manual transmissions and in which it will continue to be the plausible option to manage its gears. This has been confirmed by the hand of a version Yes – which probably will not reach the European market – in which this gearbox will also be present.

It is true that intrigue and uncertainty continue to surround the next installment of the Japanese compact, but this news is already preparing ground with which we can predict that one of the key aspects of the Type R will continue to be present: the sensations at the wheel. This point is crucial in a car that keeps track of its own path and will, luckily, keep it in the new generation.

Of course, the mechanical section remains in an aura of mystery, although we know that it will be the last Honda to use a non-hybridized engine. With this premise on the table, the shots point to a 2,000 cubic centimeter tetracylinder engine capable of delivering power ready to flirt with the 400 hp, and that will be digested by the front axle and a limited-slip differential.

Be that as it may, Everything indicates that we are facing what is probably the last purist evolution of the Honda Civic Type R, a model that will inevitably succumb to legislative and environmental demands. We will thus see how hybridization ends up taking over one of the most effective sports compacts on the market, but will it keep its essence unchanged?