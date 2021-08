Tennis

Pure Tennis: The best moments of the tennis competition

After a week of intense days full of emotion, tennis closes the curtain at Tokyo 2020, leaving us endless points, but also fun. The rackets were the big victims in some matches due to the frustration of the tennis players who hit them, threw them … We also saw the tireless struggle of the volunteers to dry the courts on rainy days.

00:01:42, 2 minutes ago