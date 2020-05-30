“White is the purity of the clean surface on which modern life is written.” The phrase spoken by one of the pillars of modern architecture, the Swiss Le Corbusier (1887-1965), synthesizes a contemporary thought about the use of white in current buildings. Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012) already used this combination of all colors to create its organic forms, as we see in works such as the winding marquee in Ibirapuera Park and neighboring Oca, in Sao Paulo.

The resonance of this thought has been echoed in the present times, in a movement that gains more and more body and form in Brazil – something that has already been explored frequently in Portuguese and Japanese architectures. In contact with simplicity, many defend the luminous composition that happens when white reverberates in itself. “It helps us create a mass that determines the void, the space, allowing us to create more sculptural forms. As our eyes are not distracted by the vibrant colors around, it is possible to visualize the space more clearly”, he explains.

Marina Acayaba, partner of the firm AR Architects, next to her husband, Juan Pablo Rosenberg. Following this principle, the duo designed a residence on Rua Atlântica, in Jardins, in São Paulo. White works as a hitter and amplifier of light, giving a certain radicality to the shapes. “Our idea was to create a void in the middle of the house using a volume of plaster that changes our perception of gravity, as it floats.” The light that emanates and multiplies is also one of the premises of the projects signed by the Atelier Branco, from partners Matteo Arnone, Italian, and Pep Pons, from Spain. Rooted in Brazil for almost a decade, they bring white to their projects as the necessary neutral base for form and luminosity to stand out. This is the case of the Centro Cultural Olhão, which, in the middle of Barra Funda, west of the capital of São Paulo, does not need light bulbs to keep the environment lit. “São Paulo is a gray city, so light is a precious asset, which needs to be multiplied”, explains Pep.

Mariana Schmidt, partner of MNMA Studio, alongside André Pepato, illustrates his white with an allegory of materials. It follows a sustainable line, such as natural pigmentation wall paintings based on earth, sand and without chemical additives. The office, adept at the architecture of the void, “which does not need to be filled”, she says, seeks to promote experience and work on dimensions. Texture is the watchword of the pair, which defines their work as sensory. “We look for lightness and simplicity. A breather for the environment”, he says. Words that echo and illuminate the current times, which, in all creative spheres, have the same objective: to create affective spaces that reverberate the much desired peace.

