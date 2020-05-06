The confusion behind the production of the disastrous reboot of Marvel heroes, director Josh Trank blames the failure of ‘Fantastic Four’ on Fox.

Disagreements between director Josh Trank and Fox led to major re-recordings, and the former was deeply disappointed with the final product.

Five years later, in a new interview with Polygon, Trank has explained the anguish of being forced to supervise the repetitions that he never wanted, and the motivations Fox may have had to order them.

“The studios really pay attention to what people say on Twitter. They look at that and say, ‘Hell, people are scared it’s not going to be fun.’ So we have to spend $ 10 million to do a rewrite of comedy, “confessed Josh Trank.

The filmmaker declared that this experience “was like being castrated. You’re standing there, and basically you see the producers blocking scenes, five minutes before you get there, having the editors hired by the studio deciding the sequence of shots that will build whatever is going on, and what it is that they need. ”

Trank added that at that moment he felt he could not say whether or not that option seemed to him.

Josh Trank blames the failure of ‘Fantastic Four’ on Fox, although perhaps it would have been more consistent with what was presented in the end.

Now the family is in the hands of Marvel who will undoubtedly know how to balance between action and comedy that characterizes the characters in the comics.

While the director has recovered enough from his ordeal to return to the cinema, with his new movie ‘Capone’ set to be released on May 12 on streaming platforms, this movie stars Tom Hardy.