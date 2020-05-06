When the first installment of ‘Suicide Squad’ was announced, one of the elements that most caught the attention of the film was the presence of Jared Leto Embodying the clown prince of crime, however, his portrayal left a lot to be desired, so the film’s director broke the silence and revealed that David Ayer is unhappy with the DCEU’s treatment of the Joker.

Although it’s been four years since the movie hit the DCEU, fans still bear in mind the mishandling of Joker, Since this emblematic Batman villain was stripped of his essence and we were presented with a very rare version of the character, which failed to convince the public.

However, it seems that it was not the director’s fault, nor Leto’s, Since the studio asked David Ayer to change the tone of the villain a little, this after seeing the criticism received by ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’, so Ayer had to cut part of his vision and the result obtained left no one happy.

It is not a secret that Jared Leto has been highly criticized for this role, so the director expressed that the villain could not show his full potential, Due to the fact that several scenes were removed from the final version of the film, Joker’s participation was greatly reduced and I regret that these sequences did not get to be shown, he said on Twitter.

“Character creation is a tightrope. I was inspired by current DC comics. I find it incredible that it remains a theme 4 years later. My heart breaks for Jared: he did a magnificent job. Most (of his performance) remains hidden, ”explained the director.

For this reason, David Ayer is not happy with the DCEU Joker, Since the studio did not allow him to show the character as he had originally designed it, so surely if the complete work of Leto had been shown, perhaps the result would have been different and his interpretation of the villain was not so criticized.