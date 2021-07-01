Pure NBA: the Suns, from hell to heaven in just two seasons

The Suns are closing in on glory. They brush their fingers over it. They are in the final elimination of the NBA, they expect a rival between Bucks and Hawks, they make history and they want more. They have not won a championship and are at the perfect cooking point to explode. They see that it can be their year. And they came from nowhere. The season of injuries that has weighed down the North American league has not smiled on them either, especially having Chris Paul touched on the shoulder and isolated by coronavirus, Devin Booker with his nose split in two and other duties of a super-demanding year, yes, everything to the cocktail, but the result is tasty because of what is behind it. An outstanding management, a planning with head, a true team, aesthetic game and with attachment to the young people to carve out a bright future, an idea masterfully executed, two axes off the court like Monty Williams and James Jones and three inside like Paul , Booker and Ayton. Precious story for a group, also in the individual plot, which came from very low.

Last season, despite being 8-0 in the Lake Buena Vista bubble, the Suns were left without a playoffs. With Devin Booker fighting the MVP of those seeding games to Damian Lillard, with very good feelings, but they had to feel the most bitter face and an unusual situation: to stay out doing everything well. They came with too much weight from the past. This year, to the Finals. Never seen such a drastic change from one year to the next in life. But there is more. If we look back one more year we find the Suns in last position in the Western Conference in 2018/19 with a record of 19-63. Horror turned to beauty and there wasn’t just a touch of the magic wand.

James Jones, the chump of LeBron James’ group in Miami who played little and gathered a lot, has been elected Executive of the Year. He has brought together several pieces to surround Devin Booker, exceptional scorer but very lonely thus far, and DeAndre Ayton, the number one draft breaker of Luka Doncic and Trae Young who had not found his dominating point until now. Jones has tailored Monty Williams equipment and has gone where he thought he should: Ricky Rubio, despite the connection and wisdom, is not Chris Paul. The often point guard was Williams’ support when he tragically lost his wife in a car accident and with a heartfelt hug they both celebrated him at the Staples Center. Ricky was left out, and very disappointed by the decision, and CP3, playing well for the Thunder but with a gray future, has taken the helm at 36 years of age..

But it is that they have all responded: Cameron Johnson, very successful in the outside shot; Cameron Payne, who went from being out of the league to starting some of the last games; Jae Crowder, fundamental in defense and repeater in the Finals after his time with the Heat; Mikal Bridges, which is valid for a torn and an unstitched; Torrey Craig, adding muscle. They are all good decisions. Saric and Kaminsky go at times and Carter has also seen his participation reduced, Moore is a patch and Galloway has quality but plays little. And there is balance. None of these players named above has a star band, yes a valid one. On the way from one thing to another is putting them in common and making everyone count. Williams has tried him since he arrived and it has only taken a year, with what Jones has served him at the table, to make them fly high.

You have to go back to 1993, with Charles Barkley as MVP but fighting without the necessary strength against the Bulls of Michael Jordan, to see the Suns so high. They hadn’t reached a finals since that time and the other time dates from 1976, with defeat before the Celtics. The only illusion in all these 28 years was Mike D’Antoni’s generation with the Nash, Stoudemire, Hill and co. People’s team from that play to six or seven seconds of possession, few are happy that they finally have a ring in their hands if they manage the series they have left as they have done so far.

The average age of the staff is 26.75 years. 28 ago, the last time the Suns stepped onto the NBA Finals Series, some weren’t even a project. It can be there for years and years, win or not, if it is managed well. Ayton has the ability to be the iron inside that he proved to be in his college years, Booker already has the necessary help to be one of the league’s top scorers and Paul, well, Paul can renew for one more year at the rate of 44 millions of dollars. The road has been made and it is a generational team to which the kids who start to watch basketball can get hooked, the game they play and the attitude invite them to do so.

This change brings back the benefits of the NBA in terms of the fact that anyone can win. A team sunk for more than five years, with an owner in the spotlight and managers who in the cliques were the most criticized, with little on-site fans … Resurrection And not only with young talents, but also with the indicated signings and transfers. The fan is open and the most insightful are those who make a difference. The Suns can win, the League can win.