Pure magic in Japan! See Takefusa Kubo’s goal against Jamaica



Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho June 12, 2021, 07:35 pm

The Real Madrid player is with his team, preparing for the Olympics.

Takefusa Kubo is one of the athletes called to be the revelation in the future of world football, the winger who belongs to Real Madrid meets his team, preparing for the Olympic Games in which they will host. Japan crossed with Jamaica, a match that ended with a win in favor of the locals by 4 to 0.

The detail is in the speed of the attacker, escaping down the wing to cut inside, outline, finish and the ball goes between the legs of four rivals, including the Jamaican goalkeeper.