Through an online event, Dyson presented in Mexico the new Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic, a triple function fan. And I say triple because, in addition to ventilating a room, this device also serves as an air purifier and humidifier; resulting in a more comfortable and healthy environment.

Like other Dyson products, this fan works with HEPA and activated carbon filters, which capture 99.97% of allergens and bacteria in the environment. In this way, the fresh air not only circulates around the room but also is purified of particles, gases and odors.

The device also incorporates a filter that destroys formaldehyde, a compound present in products such as paints, varnishes or plastics, and which is known to have harmful health effects. A feature that very few purifiers on the market can boast.

The most interesting thing about Humidify + Cool Cryptomic is that it also serves as a humidifier, preventing dry air from being breathed in. At the bottom, the fan has a 5-liter water tank, which is exposed to ultraviolet light rays to kill 99.9% of bacteria. This innovative system is complemented by an evaporator with mesh of interwoven silver threads, which hygienically humidifies and prevents the growth of bacteria.

The fan automatically detects particles and gases, in addition to monitoring the temperature and humidity levels in the air. This data can be viewed in real time through its LCD screen or the Dyson app, which is also used to change ventilation modes and levels, program shutdown or activate night mode.

Dyson announced that today the Humidify + Cool Cryptomic will be Available in Mexico through its official website for a price of $ 18,999.

