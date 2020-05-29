What better time than now to have more music from successful collaborations between great artists? The truth is that none. Locked up at home, each song adds to not lose your mind, and now we have “TKN”, one more from the Rosalía / Travis Scott couple.

The Spanish pop star, Rosalía confirmed the collaboration on her Instagram page on May 25, sharing a photo of both that indicated to be the art of the simple one.

“TKN” arrives to become the second collaboration between both artists. In December of last year they released a remix of Scott’s “Highest In The Room” that also featured Lil Baby. The new version of the song appeared on the JackBoys compilation album, along with songs by other artists on Scott’s label, Cactus Jack.

When discussing the song in a statement, Rosalía commented: “Travis is an artist that I admire a lot from the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with in this song”.

“I feel like now is the time to release this song, after so many months of staying inside, losing freedom or being with people we love. I hope ‘TKN’ will give you energy, make you dance and give you strength if you are going through difficult times ”.

Another interesting collaborative project that Rosalía is putting together is her well-known collaboration with Billie Eilish. A few weeks ago he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that the song was “getting pretty close” to completion.

“For the past two weeks, I’ve been trying to end the Billie Eilish collaboration,” he said. “I think it’s getting pretty close. I think the arrangements… I think I finished the arrangements yesterday ”Rosalia said.

Just like at school: Rosalía waits for Billie Eilish to send her part of the collaboration

“I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send me the voices and ideas that she wants to add because we are there. So, Billie… I hope Billie will send me her thing ”.

Last month Scott released a new collaboration with Kid Cudi called “The Scotts.”. The song was initially released as part of the event. Fortnite Astronomical before being released online in full shortly after. Now it’s time to turn up the energy and listen to this song bomb:

