Pure elegance, Maribel Guardia is flirtatious as a whole

After your express visit to Miami, the charismatic television host Maribel Guardia was flirtatious and dynamic in her last photograph published a few hours ago, where she posed very fresh with a cute blue striped outfit with which her impressive physiognomy looked stunning.

Although, in its last publications She had worn slightly more covered outfits, on this occasion she decided to show us all her more than surprising abdominal area, with a spring outfit, also highlighting her prominent attributes.

With her typical dynamic poses, the charismatic actress preferred by the Mexican public has adorned the social media by also sharing a beautiful message with a source of entertainment for all his followers on Instagram.

“Do not let anyone turn off your light, or let your dreams come to an end due to other people’s opinions, or that circumstances take you away from the purpose of your soul”, were the beautiful motivational words that Maribel wrote very happy for all her admirers, achieving This way to achieve more than eleven thousand likes in just a couple of hours.

Julián Figueroa’s mother’s elegant outfit is comprised of high-waisted trousers in the “a” line with a top that adjusts to the model’s body, with a flirty knot at the chest, thus achieving her front attributes. look their best, capturing all the eyes of Internet users who come across the image.

In addition, as we already said, Maribel’s upper abdomen looks phenomenal, it shows perfect all the hours that the actress invests a week in her strenuous exercise routines, in order to look splendid at her age and of course to be healthy .

In addition to the fact that the pattern of her set, being vertical lines, creates the illusion of lengthening the legs, and at the same time of looking more delegated, however, this does not present a problem for the beautiful woman, since since began his artistic career, he has always had an exceptional figure that over the years he continues to maintain.

Accompanying her spring outfit with a pair of white stilettos was that she closed with a flourish this spectacular day outfit, with which she will do her respective activities today looking very beautiful and flirtatious under the sun’s rays.