Purchases seek a reaction above 4.96 euros

The price of Talgo It struggles to recover positions while the Stochastic oscillator is in the oversold zone, whose readings begin to require a reaction from the purchases or demand. Today’s session is registering high volatility, in the midst of the battle to overcome (1) the upper contracting band of the bearish channel in recent weeks, as well as (2) the last decreasing maximum that we project from 4.96 euros per action.

In the best scenario, the overcoming of the resistance provided would allow the updating of bullish targets towards the current annual highs, located at 5.13 euros per share. For its part, an inability to break resistance in the Talgo price would allow the offer or sales to attack the support zone that we project from 4.60 euros per share, a corrective scenario that could lead to the Talgo price. at the height of the old ceiling area, now supports, comprised around 4.39 / 4.36 euros per share.

Talgo on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with green background) and Medium amplitude range (window with yellow background)

Talgo on daily chart with Trading Zone analysis template