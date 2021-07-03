Purcell and Kostyuk take the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Lopez and Bouzkova

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The Australian player Max purcell, number 43 of the ATP and the Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, number 126 of the WTA won in one hour and thirteen minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 To Spanish Marc lopez already the czech player Marie Bouzkova in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players during the round of 32 of the championship.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, in the first serve they were 95% effective, committed a double fault and scored 71% of the service points. As for Lopez and Bouzkova, they managed to break the serve once, obtained 93% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) occurs from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 48 couples participate in the championship.