Purcell and Kostyuk are eliminated in the round of 32 of the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles tournament

07/05/2021

On at 00:30 CEST

The Czech tennis player Kveta Peschke, number 19 of the WTA and the German Kevin Krawietz, number 20 of the ATP won in the round of 32 of the tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles because his opponents could not be presented, the Australian player Max purcell already the ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, numbers 43 and 126 of the ATP. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 16 of the tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles.

During the round of 16, Peschke and Krawietz will face the Americans Rajeev ram Y Bethanie Mattek-Sands tomorrow Tuesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

At the tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles 46 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.