When someone tried to adopt him, the puppy ran away to return to the bridge where his master had committed suicide

By: Web Writing

China.- The case of a dog went viral after the emotional story of how it has waited for days for its owner in the place where he committed suicide was released.

These events occurred in the town of Yangtze in the province of Wuhan, in the Democratic Republic of China.

As the days passed, the presence of the dog began to attract the attention of passers-by. However, it remained there until a man named Xu decided to adopt him.

Similar to the case of the Japanese Hatchi dog

Later, as if it were the Hatchi dog, the animal escaped and fled towards the bridge again. It was then that Mr. Xu shared the photos of the puppy on Weibo.

This was how the news reached the ears of Du Fan, who the director of the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association.

For now, the puppy is in the custody of a canine protection center, this waiting for someone to adopt him.