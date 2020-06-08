A photo circulated on social networks that shook thousands of users, since it is a puppy who hugged a woman who donated several packages of food to her hostel.

The COVID-19 pandemic also affected several shelters, as they stopped receiving donations and financial support, however, there is never a shortage of people who help those who need it most.

In Peru, one of the shelters ran out of food to feed the puppies, so a woman found out and donated several kilos of croquettes.

When giving his donation one of the puppies received it with a hug, and the moment was saved in a photograph that, when shared on social networks, immediately went viral.

In the country, there are thousands of unprotected animals, only a few reach shelters where they protect them and give them a new opportunity to be happy; if you know of any case of animal abuseYou can report it to the following numbers:

Complaints about fighting between animals, clandestine farms, mistreatment and marketing of sick animals.

Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Telephone: 5265 0780

Animal Surveillance Brigade

Complaints about animal abuse, animals at risk along roads, crossings and roads, and abandoned pets

Telephone: 5208 9898 / email: cassp@ssp.df.gob.mx

Complaints of Llegal hunting, possession, trade, export and use of species and everything related to animals in danger of extinction.

01800-PROFEPA (01800-776-3372) / email: denuncias@profepa.gob.mx

All kinds of animal abuse.

Telephone: 5533 5533 / email: denuncia.animal@consejociudadano.org.mx

From the State of Mexico

Complaints about any type of abuse

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Telephone: 01 800 543 2052

