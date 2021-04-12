Puppy. 30 years to solve a mystery

The Franco regime hid crimes and mysteries, and the former puppy cop has spent 30 years locked up to discover one. Time to close the case.

Cachorro is a story of black genre, of investigation, of crimes and conspiracies in Franco’s Spain, which hid its miseries from the world. And for a policeman, discovering the truth is a sentence that will destroy his entire life. But not even jail will erase the image of a girl who did not save, and an unfinished work. Halfway between redemption and seeking revenge, he has one last chance to close the case.

Post-war, an orphan makes his way in a country where there are few things allowed to the people, but all to the powerful. Orphan after a bombing by nationals, Vicente ends up in a foster home, the tremendous orphanages portrayed in Paracuellos by Carlos Giménez. But in the boy’s future there are other horrors. Determined to be a cop, determined to rise to a position where he will never again starve and have power, the little nicknamed Cub grows up but does not abandon his nickname. But a mystery entered his life, ruined it, and sent him to jail. 30 years later, you can solve it. It is another world, the dictatorship is over, and the laws are different, and the powerful too, but the crime is the same, and the investigation has to end.

The story of Jorge Palomar and Paco Camallonga begins “in media res”, let’s go, in the middle of the matter.

Vicente is in jail, and is questioned about the case, and discovers that he can go back to the street to solve it. An investigation plot that has a trap, has more of a film noir, because of that environment, both in the dictatorship, and in that new democratic country that was growing in the 80s, where are the people, those characters studied and discovered as monsters or collaborators of monsters, where only some men, not always good, can stop.

Cachorro is a comic that prepares you little by little for something you don’t expect, the investigation turns into a fight against power, and the murders go from serial killer to ritual. And within all that, in a study of how power can do senseless follies to perpetuate itself, and the common people only have two options, bow their heads, or denounce it so loud that everyone hears it, and no one can lower their heads. head.

Puppy art

Paco Camallonga is also a draftsman, designer and 3d modeler for video games and fallas, which gives an explanation of how he looks for deep and complete scenarios in each vignette, as well as very specific, but not complex, character designs to identify them, and empathize with them. beings that live in a world like ours, but drawn. Dynamic and stylized, he prefers to tell correctly to add information that does not contribute to the story, making it quick and attractive to read.

Definitely, Cachorro is a good comic of policemen and murderers, a small fresco of two distant eras of Spain, but they were still related, they are with our current Spain, and a story of a street hero, neither good nor bad, only human.

You can buy Puppy in this link.

Url: Milcomics

Author : Jorge Palomar, Paco Camallonga

ISBN: 9788418589010

Number of pages : 96

Description : Cachorro, the orphan who grew up under the Franco regime, has become the most feared policeman within the Social Brigade. In his first case as a detective, he faces the disappearance, in the Valencia flood of 1957, of some young people from the same orphanage where he grew up. Almost 30 years later, the overflow of the Tous dam in 1982 allows the investigation to be reopened. The water that served to hide a crime now emerges to reveal the truth. Pup will not rest until he finds the people who destroyed his life. “Puppy is a good mystery play, a very interesting policeman who investigates the events of a dark age.” -From the prologue by Paco Roca.

JOTA (JC Royo)

3.0 3.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)