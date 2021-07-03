Puppies will parade on virtual catwalk in search of being adopted

MEXIOC CITY

Tinkerbell is a mongrel dog honey color, image of the virtual catwalk campaign for canine adoption that takes place this Saturday, July 3 from Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, organized by Enablers, an association dedicated to supporting animals.

“A long time ago they were giving me up for adoption in this same place (a shelter in Mexico City) until one day someone saw my photo and my video, now I am spoiled in a house where they love me, I am a little bell and the virtual walkways if they work ”, says Camapanita in the promotional video.

There are three gateways for people from the same number of states who are looking for a companion animal. In Monterrey it will be at 11 am, in Guadalajara at 12:30 pm and in Mexico City at 4 pm.

“This is the third virtual gateway that we do, we used to do volunteer work, due to the pandemic we could no longer take people to the shelters to help those responsible for the shelter, precisely this pandemic made us move, innovate and think of new ways to help to the shelters and this was creating virtual walkways ”, Ana Luz Salazar, founder of Enablers México, told Excelsior.

Even if on the catwalk there will be approximately 70 dogs and cats each of the three participating shelters has in its facilities more animals susceptible to be adopted.

“To adopt from the beginning is to fill out a form and that it meets the requirements: that they have space to have the animal, that they have time, that they have the economic resources for a good diet, to go to the vet, these are the issues that we look at at the time of giving an animal “, explained Ana Luz.

Another of its objectives is to raise awareness of the importance of adopting a dog or feline regardless of whether they are of race or have pedigree.

“They are totally mixed-breed dogs, when someone asks us for a breed, they are practically a candidate not to give them the animal because animals deserve love, whatever breed it is and I can assure you from my own experience that they are the ones that give you the most love and loyalty. “Salazar assured.

She is currently the owner of Africa, a black dog adopted from San Gregorio Refuge in Tlalpan, Mexico City, which last June took the initiative to promote adoption through the creation of the Mexican Adoption Party.

“Africa even comes from mistreatment, they ran over her and well Gina, the person in charge of San Gregorio, which is one of the shelters where we are going to do the catwalk, she rehabilitated it and gave it to me in excellent condition”

“Something that happens to us a lot is that the most charismatic, the most affectionate, the most playful ask a lot about that one, then they are the ones who leave the fastest, so it is also important that they know that they can contact the shelter, or that they can get in also to our page to know also other dogs that are available “, commented Karen Luna, part of the Enablers staff.

In the official announcement of the catwalk Campanita reiterates that more families adopt a lomito like her.

“It is the only way that more animals can run with the same luck as me, for now I send you all my love, thank you.”

