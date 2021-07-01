Puppies know how to communicate with people from birth

Study development

To better understand the role of biology in dogs’ abilities to communicate with humans, scientists looked at how 375 service dogs (who had little prior interaction with humans) performed various tasks designed to measure their social communication skills.

Because the researchers knew the breed of each puppy, they were also able to analyze whether the inherited genes explained differences in social skills of the dogs.

Genetics explained more than 40% of the variation in the puppies’ abilities to interact with humans, as well as the variation in the time they spent in eye contact with people.

At the time of the study, the cubs were still living with their litter. Therefore, their interactions with humans hthey had been limited, and it was highly unlikely that they had learned the behaviors.