Puppies help the psychological treatment of those affected by the collapse of a building in Miami

FLORIDA. People who suffered the loss of a family member or were present during the collapse of the building in Miami are treated psychologically with the help of dogs from the Boricuas de Corazón organization, so that patients can channel stress and anguish while petting the animals.

After the collapse of the building that occurred on Thursday, May 24 of this year, the affected families have experienced panic attacks once they were taken to the community center. However, the Boricuas de Corazón association treats the traumatic event of people to process emotions through physical and visual contact, with therapy dogs.

The group has bilingual staff to assist people who speak a language other than English, since Miami is a multicultural place, where the inhabitants can have Jewish or Latino origins.

Animal Assisted Therapy a way to overcome emotions

In some psychological treatments, Animal Assisted Therapy (TAA) is used as a complement, to provide mental health services to young people, older adults or any individual who has gone through a traumatic event. Similarly, it is used to provide care to those who suffer some type of addiction or to people who are in prisons, according to the Delta Society foundation.

This method has a social, physical and emotional influence on patients, since they release stress from a hug or gesture of affection towards the animal. However, both canines and TAA volunteers must meet various temperament and skill requirements.

Even, many of these dogs also have traumatic stories, which generates an identification with those who have gone through negative situations, be it the loss of a loved one, experiences with natural phenomena or accidents, such as the fall of the building in Miami

Deaths in Miami

Following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium, rescue teams have announced that the death toll rose to nine, while 150 residents remain missing.