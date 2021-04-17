“Puppet” Vázquez returned to the winning route with a knockout

Press Miura Boxing Promotions

The Mexican boxer (from Jalisco) Miguel “Títere” Vázquez made it clear that he is in force and in a position to seek an opportunity to regain his status as world champion, by defeating Isaí “Gaga” Hernández from Baja California by technical knockout in seven episodes, in which was the stellar contest this Friday in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

In a duel agreed to ten laps on the super lightweight scale. The former light champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF, for its acronym in English), Miguel Vázquez, made his superiority clear, knocking down Isaí Hernández twice, in the fifth inning, before defining the battle by technical knockout 43 seconds into the seventh round, after giving him a string of left and right to the face, defining with a tremendous hook to the liver.

Ariel Pérez, new WBC Intercontinental Youth Champion

In what was the stellar contest of the evening offered by the promoters Miura Boxing and MTK Global, Cuban Ariel “Machine” Pérez became the new Intercontinental Youth Champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), after beating Regiomontano Brandon by knockout “Cristalito” Romero.

After starring in a tremendous fight, Ariel Pérez proved to be a true machine to throw blows when putting out of combat at 2:53 minutes of round seven, of a battle agreed to ten.

In another interesting billboard lawsuit that could be seen through the ESPN + signal in the United States and Canada in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

In an attractive international fight, the fighter from Guadalajara Jonathan “Perita” Escobedo defeated by divided decision (75-75, 77-74 and 78-73), the Argentine Ronan Nahuel Sánchez, eight rounds in light weight.

The American Jonathan “Geo Don” López beat by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-53 and 59-55), the Monterrey Omar Santillan, six episodes in featherweight.

Capital boxer Ricardo “Mágico” Salas beat Sergio “Gladiator” De León from Monterrey by unanimous decision, six rounds at welterweight.

The explosive boxer from Chiapas Jimerr “Mortero” Espinosa defeated by TKO in the third round, six rounds at super lightweight, the Baja Californian Ricardo “Canguro” Díaz.

Luis “Iron Boy” Alvarado from the capital city defeated by split decision (58-55, 58-55 and 57-56) Cristopher “Gallo” Flores from Sonora, six rounds at super bantamweight.

In an attractive fight, Roberto “Llantero” Acosta from Sinaloa defeated Saltillo Saúl “Fantasma” Gutiérrez, eight in super featherweight, by technical knockout in seven episodes.

Also from Sinaloa Rafael “Peque” Armenta beat Ariel “Chino” González from the capital by decision (59-55, 57-57 and 59-57), six turns in super featherweight. (Photos: Supplied)