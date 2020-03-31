Results of the survey that was carried out on several pilots in the electrical category

Rome, the route best valued by all

Formula E is in a mandatory quiet stage after having contested five ePrixes. Since the cancellation of his sports activities was confirmed by the coronavirus, surveys, statistics and even virtual races are the best way to stay connected with his fans.

Formula E has competed in 24 cities around the world. Berlin is the only city that has been present in all six seasons. The appointments of Mexico and Marrakech are run on their racetracks and the rest of the ePrix, on the streets of the organizing cities.

Surely not all fans agree on their favorite location. The website ‘The Race’ consulted some of the leading riders in the all-electric category, who have participated since its inception in 2014. Rome tops the table and Punta del Este finished second. He Outcome was the following:

1. Rome

2. Punta del Este

3. Montreal

4. Buenos Aires

5. Riad

The vote per respondent was as follows:

Sam Bird: 63 ePrix, five Poles, five fastest laps, 18 podiums – nine wins, three second places and six third places –

1. Paris

2. Punta del Este

3. Putrajaya

4. Montreal

5. Rome

Lucas di Grassi: 63 ePrix, four Poles, six fastest laps, 31 podiums – ten wins, 15 second points and six third places –

1. Buenos Aires

2. Montreal

3. Diriyah

4. Rome

5. Berlin

“Buenos Aires really was a good event. Obviously it belongs to my continent and the track itself was very well designed, with a good imagination. It was high speed, with long curves and also surprisingly wide, so overtaking was not a great Problem. It was a challenge, fun to drive and it took place in the city center with practically a nice park area nearby. I miss running there. ”

Sébastien Buemi: 61 ePrix, 14 Poles, seven fastest laps, 25 podiums –13 wins, five second places and seven third places–

1. Rome

2. Punta del Este

3. Moscow

4. Buenos Aires

5. Bern

Jérôme d’Ambrosio: 63 ePrix, two Poles, two fast laps, nine podiums – three wins, two second places and four third places –

1. Rome

2. Punta del Este

3. Diriyah

4. Marrakech

5. Paris

Nicolas Prost: 45 ePrix, three Poles, three fastest laps, five podiums – three wins, one second place and one third place –

1. Buenos Aires

2. Montreal

3. Punta del Este

4. Miami

5. Moscow

“I think Buenos Aires had the best design along with Montreal and Punta del Este. It has fast and slow corners and overtaking places, which is always good. That it was always hot made the races more interesting and we had crazy events there. Overall, it was a great event and for me it’s up there with the best, “says Prost.

Felix Rosenqvist: 25 ePrix, six Poles, three fastest laps, seven podiums – three wins, three second places and one third –

1. Rome

2. Montreal

3. Hong Kong

4. Monaco

5. Marrakech

Alexander Sims: 18 ePrix, three Poles, a fast lap and two podiums – one victory and one second place.

1. Berlin

2. New York

3. Mexico –version 2020–

4. Marrakesh

5. Rome

Robin frijns: 42 ePrix, five podiums – two wins, one second place and two third –

1. Paris

2. Rome

3. Montreal

4. Punta del Este

5. Buenos Aires

Oliver Turvey: 53 ePrix –a Pole and a second place–

1. Diriyah

2. London – Battersea Park

3. Punta del Este

4. Hong Kong

5. Mexico City

Alex Lynn: 22 ePrix, a Pole

1. Bern

2. Hong Kong

3. Punta del Este

4. Rome

5. Santiago –urban circuit–

