Punk rock festival in the US sells discounted tickets to vaccinated people – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In the United States, a concert promoter company is offering a discount of approximately 98% on tickets to an event to people who have been vaccinated against covid-19, while those who did not receive this type of drug will have to pay 999 $ 99 to enter the show.

The concert will be held on June 26 in the city of St. Petersburg, Florida, where the punk rock bands Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin will perform. For that gala, those who present the official certificates of having received the anticovid vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson will be able to buy their tickets in advance for only $ 18 and for $ 20 if they buy it at the box office of the stage on the day of the function.

In addition, in order to enter the event, the holders of tickets purchased with the discount must show said medical certificates. Otherwise, they will have to pay the remaining $ 981.99 of tickets without discounts.

$ 1,000 to be “treated like everyone else”

From Leadfoot Promotions, which organizes that concert, they indicated that they are not denying entry to unvaccinated people, but that they only intend to organize a safe show for attendees. Those who have not been vaccinated “can buy a ticket at full price and will be treated like everyone else,” they said.

Last April, the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed an executive order that prohibits the requirement of ‘passports’ of the covid-19 to attend any event in that state, in order to avoid that there are “two classes of citizens ”. For their part, some local health experts consider that forcing people to show personal medical certificates is a form of discrimination.

Source: RT