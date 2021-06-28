Punisher will be in new series and movies from Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has big plans for Punisher played by Jon Bernthal and we can see him in new series and movies.

Although the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It has been leading the box office of cinemas around the world for a few years, now they are expanding with series through the streaming platform Disney Plus. But they also want to make programs for Hulu, with the difference that they would be much darker, mature and violent, in addition to being led by Punisher from Jon bernthal.

This is the way it has Marvel studios to access another type of public without altering the vision of Disney, since it would leave the most bloodthirsty programs for Hulu, so it would not be necessary that they had to pass the cut of the directors.

For now the series that will premiere in Hulu, has the provisional title at this time of Punisher War Journal and will have again Jon bernthal What Frank Castle as it happened in Netflix. The show would reflect the popular comic book title used for the character in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Also, it appears that Marvel studios It will reset the history of the Netflix version, so it will have nothing to do with it, even if the character and the actor are the same.

The violence will go through Hulu.

This move to put Jon bernthal on Hulu What Punisher will be the first of many R-rated shows to hit the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since they are developing Midnight sons, which includes Ghost Rider, Helstrom (already on Hulu), and others, it makes a lot more sense to go a more mature route in the way the content is structured. Although it is also true that we could get to see Frank Castle on Moon Knight and this series will be from Disney Plus.

With Daredevil from Charlie cox on Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Punisher from Jon bernthal on Moon knightThey seem to be getting serious about having the Defenders we saw on Netflix.

While confirming when we will see again Punisher, we can enjoy all the series and movies of Marvel studios on the platform Disney Plus by following this link.