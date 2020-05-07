There are some Marvel characters who shouldn’t be wearing Iron Man armor and that’s undoubtedly Punisher, as his obsession with killing is too dangerous.

Frank Castle has always been a one-man army. How Punisher, has acted as an avenging vigilante for years and waged a war against all kinds of criminals in the Marvel Universe. Compared to other superheroes it is distinguished by its own specific code that no one else agrees with. He has no special superpowers or gadgets, but he is armed to the teeth with pistols, bombs, knives, and whatever else he has in his seemingly endless arsenal. However, he took things to the next level when he started wearing Iron Man armor intended for War Machine / James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

After painting his skull logo on the Iron Man armor, the Punisher became a weapon of mass destruction. And while inside the metal suit, he lived up to the code name for “War Machine” more than Rhodey.

Frank Castle became the new war machine at the beginning of the Marvel Legacy era.

First put the Iron Man armor on The Punisher # 218 2017 by Matthew Rosenberg and Guiu Vilanova, and maintained it for almost a year. It all started when Nick Fury Jr. approached Frank Castle to recruit him for a special mission. As some former members of S.H.I.E.L.D., they were responsible for facilitating the upheaval in the European country of Chernaya, where a brutal warlord was now ruling the people. To clean up his mess, Fury sent the Punisher, but he didn’t send him there empty-handed.

Fury gave Castle the location of the Iron Man armor, which was locked in a government facility. Of course, the Punisher was able to steal it easily, and he launched himself into the sky ready to take on his next mission. While there was a bit of a learning curve initially, he eventually got to know the suit that War Machine wore pretty well. With him, he did not hold back, and he eliminated many enemy soldiers in brutal and creative ways, either by striking their heads or flying into the sky to throw them to death.

In Iron Man armor, Punisher was almost unstoppable. He shot down entire tanks and platoons, and even took on the squad of former S.H.I.E.L.D., officers who were armed with their own armor. Once the situation in Chernaya was finally resolved, Castle had promised Fury that he would return the suit to him. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, he never intended to do that.