PUMP !! Hannah John-Kamen as RED SONJA

Milleninium has announced that actress Hannah John-Kamen will be RED SONJA, it seems that we will finally have a warrior movie created by Roy Thomas

Hannah John-Kamen will star in the sword and sorcery film, Red Sonja, produced by Millennium. Joey Soloway will direct the project that co-wrote the script with Tasha Huo, the screenwriter who is showrunning and executive producer of the upcoming Tomb Raider animated series for Netflix and Legendary.

Hannah John-Kamen, who played the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp and was the lead on the Brave New World series, will star in the long-awaited feature-length sword and sorcery.

“Hannah is a very talented actress that we have been following for years and she is Red Sonja,” Soloway said in a statement. “His range, sensitivity and strength are qualities we’ve been looking for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together.”

Red Sonja was created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith for the Marvel Comics comic Conan The Barbarian in 1973 and was based on various characters by Conan creator Robert E. Howard. The character, fiery and strong enough to go toe-to-toe with Conan while rejecting his advances, proved popular enough to get his own comic book series, and continues to this day even as Howard and Conan licenses they have been passed from one company to another. Millennium says their movie is based on the comic published by Dynamite Entertainment.

When the project was purchased at the European Film Market earlier this year, Soloway noted: “There could not be a better time in our world for ways to wield the power of Red Sonja and its connection to nature and our planet.” Soloway also noted that Sonja is “an ancient hero with an epic calling.”

Mark Canton (300) and Courtney Solomon (After) are producing alongside Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films. Topple’s Andrea Sperling and Millennium’s Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta and Tanner Mobley are also producing.

Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short are executive producers along with Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja LLC and Nick Barrucci of Dynamite Entertainment. Dorothy Canton is also an executive producer.

The project is a great opportunity for Hanna John-Kamen, who appeared in the Netflix series The Stranger, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider, but now she will find herself spearheading an ambitious project and bringing a new life to life. recognizable figure of pop culture.

The actress, who has been acclaimed for her work on television, film and theater, recently wrapped production on Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, and we do not know if she will reappear in the MCU in the next installment of Ant-man.

