Is here. After being present as a rumor, Rockstar Games and Epic Games confirmed the arrival of Grand Theft Auto V for the first time completely free on PC, almost seven years after its original release.

The company seeks to bring another air to what is emerging as one of the most successful installments in the franchise and with a multiplayer fully alive despite the years, with at least 1 million users every day.

Grand Theft Auto V originally released in 2013, and nearly seven years after its release, the company has retained the title in PC as one of the most played games in all of Steam, despite the fact that its premiere on said platform had to wait almost a year and a half more.

Today, beyond the sales of the game that positioned it as one of the best-selling titles in history, along with Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA collects its main earnings through the microtransactions that your online mode generates, thanks to the expansions you must buy to join a series of missions in the game.

You can find the game IN THE FOLLOWING LINK:

Minimum requirements:

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 2.4 GHz (4 CPU) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core (4 CPU) 2.5 GHz.

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 72 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 3.2 GHz (4 CPU) / AMD X8 FX-8350 4 GHz (8 CPU)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Storage: 72 GB of available space

