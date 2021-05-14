Pumas would have advanced the negotiations for Óscar Benítez

After the bad season of the Cougars In this Clausura 2021, the board will take action on the matter and several modifications are expected in the squad, some casualties of players who did not perform and the arrival of signings in foreigners.

A few moments ago, the journalist César Luis Merlo, revealed what would be the first reinforcement of the university team for the next tournament, it is Oscar Benitez, who is active in the Palestinian From Chile.

The source points out that the Pumas board of directors would have advanced negotiations with the Chilean team by the 29-year-old left-handed winger, even mentioning that his arrival is almost a fact and only details would be lacking to finalize the signing.

Benítez had his best season in his career, playing 28 games and scoring 10 goals. The Argentine player has had an extensive career in his country and in Chile, the league in which he has played since 2014.