Pumas would be close to closing its new striker for the 2021 Apertura

The box Cougars already begins to prepare the next tournament after the failure in the Closing 2021. Although they are not in their best financial situation, the university team hopes to make a profit from the exits of some players.

A week ago there was talk about the possible arrival of Oscar Benitez, player of the Palestino de Chile; However, according to Luis Castillo’s column, the auriazul team would already have its new striker in its sights.

Is about Ricardo Monreal, player who plays in the Alebrijes de Oaxaca of the Liga de Expansión MX. The 20-year-old attacker had a good tournament, starting 14 games and scoring four goals.

The intention of Pumas is for him to be a player who can alternate both in the Expansion League team and in the first team due to the lack of goal that this tournament suffered despite the arrival of Gabriel Torres.